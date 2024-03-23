Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PATK. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Patrick Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,306,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at $948,271.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,957 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 79,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at about $599,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 203.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

PATK stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.73. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.79%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.