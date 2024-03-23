PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,208,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,227,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

