Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.45 and last traded at C$7.45. Approximately 5,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 2,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.40.

Pender Growth Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 51.12. The company has a market cap of C$55.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.60.

About Pender Growth Fund

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

