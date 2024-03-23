PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.64

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.64 and traded as high as $6.75. PennantPark Investment shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 352,291 shares traded.

PennantPark Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $435.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 32.55%. Analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.52%.

In other news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 3,800 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,346.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,418.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $25,346.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,418.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,372 shares of company stock valued at $151,258. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Quarry LP increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 167.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Articles

