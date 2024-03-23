PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.2% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $172.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

