Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRFT. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Perficient has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Perficient by 22.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Perficient by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 9.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

