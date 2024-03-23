Perspective Therapeutics’ (CATX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.20 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CATX stock opened at 1.27 on Tuesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1 year low of 0.21 and a 1 year high of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $356.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, insider Markus Puhlmann bought 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 0.50 per share, with a total value of 140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares in the company, valued at 687,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perspective Therapeutics news, insider Markus Puhlmann bought 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 0.50 per share, with a total value of 140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares in the company, valued at 687,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 60,758,439 shares of company stock valued at $57,576,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,213,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 395,124 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

