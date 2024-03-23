Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Trading Up 1%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 1,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
Petrus Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.
About Petrus Resources
Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.
