Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 308.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,223 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after buying an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,927,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,817,055,000 after purchasing an additional 348,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. 28,830,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,466,376. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.