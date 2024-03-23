Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,520 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 28,830,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,466,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.