Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Director John Raymond Richard Couillard Purchases 40,000 Shares

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA – Get Free Report) Director John Raymond Richard Couillard acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$13,960.00.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Trading Down 10.4 %

PEA opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86. Pieridae Energy Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Company Profile

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

