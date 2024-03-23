Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Director John Raymond Richard Couillard Purchases 40,000 Shares

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA – Get Free Report) Director John Raymond Richard Couillard acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$13,960.00.
Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Trading Down 10.4 %
PEA opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86. Pieridae Energy Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30.
Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Company Profile
