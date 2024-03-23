Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNW opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.53. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

