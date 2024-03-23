Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 641,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,195 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $23,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 506.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 168,919 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,318,882. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,293 over the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

