Piper Sandler Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,050.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $850.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $908.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $942.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $735.75 and a 200-day moving average of $558.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $258.50 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.