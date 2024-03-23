Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $23.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.56.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $17.42.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

