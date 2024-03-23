Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.50, for a total transaction of $285,772.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,153 shares in the company, valued at $19,614,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,365,299 shares of company stock worth $626,512,270 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $509.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.90 and a 12-month high of $523.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

