Poppy Gustafsson Sells 150,000 Shares of Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Stock

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Free Report) insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 468 ($5.96), for a total transaction of £702,000 ($893,698.28).

On Thursday, January 11th, Poppy Gustafsson sold 75,000 shares of Darktrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.58), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($343,730.11).

Darktrace stock opened at GBX 427.10 ($5.44) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,285.38 and a beta of 0.74. Darktrace plc has a 1-year low of GBX 237.29 ($3.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 501.60 ($6.39). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 372.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.89.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.64) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

