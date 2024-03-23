PotCoin Trading Up 37.3% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $638.49 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00018181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00131708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009184 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

