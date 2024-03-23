Precigen’s (PGEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
Read Our Latest Report on Precigen
Precigen Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Precigen
In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 96,686 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $136,327.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,096,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,327.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Precigen
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 2,230,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,366,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 784,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 130,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 238,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 16.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 374,253 shares during the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Precigen
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Precigen
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.