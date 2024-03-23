Precigen’s (PGEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Precigen alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Precigen

Precigen Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Precigen

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $347.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.73. Precigen has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

In related news, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 96,686 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $136,327.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,096,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,327.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Precigen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after buying an additional 2,230,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,366,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 784,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 130,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 9.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 238,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 16.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 374,253 shares during the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.