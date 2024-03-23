Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,080 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in Visa by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Visa by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:V traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,744,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,454. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.62. The firm has a market cap of $520.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
