Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,546,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,697,556. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

