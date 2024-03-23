Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $513.85. 608,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,282. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $519.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $497.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

