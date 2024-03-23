Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,453,000 after purchasing an additional 92,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.62. 2,738,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.57. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

