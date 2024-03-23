Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,709,000 after buying an additional 1,930,296 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of C traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.82. 16,206,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,420,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

