Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,815 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lennar by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,983 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,700,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,319,000 after buying an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,099,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,486,000 after purchasing an additional 484,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.58. 1,448,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.49.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

