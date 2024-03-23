Profit Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,846 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Live Oak Bancshares comprises approximately 3.4% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 41.3% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 137,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $994,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 204.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 100,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,795. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $119.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.36 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $343,400.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,715.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

