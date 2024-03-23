Profit Investment Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.86% of PetMed Express worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in PetMed Express by 127.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 1,287.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 133,022 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the third quarter valued at $554,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 108.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 63,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32,830 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,205. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

