Profit Investment Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Under Armour accounts for approximately 2.1% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Under Armour worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 327,200.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

Under Armour stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.89. 2,625,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,268. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Under Armour

About Under Armour

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.