Profit Investment Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bancorp makes up approximately 2.5% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

In other news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $505,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

EGBN stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. 300,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,597. The stock has a market cap of $666.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Eagle Bancorp



Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

