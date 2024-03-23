Profit Investment Management LLC Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.89.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $447.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.99. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,617,640. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

