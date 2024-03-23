Profit Investment Management LLC Increases Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life accounts for about 2.8% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of American Equity Investment Life worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $1,941,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,539,000 after buying an additional 1,638,328 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $51,012,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $669,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.15. 327,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,977. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.79. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $56.30.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

