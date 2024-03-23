Profit Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Oppenheimer comprises 1.8% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Oppenheimer worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

NYSE:OPY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. 30,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,569. The company has a market cap of $414.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.14. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $308.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

