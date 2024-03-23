Profit Investment Management LLC Purchases 31,358 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 9.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 2.1 %

Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 908,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,418. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.25 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comtech Telecommunications

About Comtech Telecommunications

(Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.