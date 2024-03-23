Profit Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. MasTec accounts for approximately 1.9% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in MasTec by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 7.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MasTec by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.46.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.87. 482,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,064. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -136.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33.

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

