Profit Investment Management LLC Takes $2.32 Million Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,595,000 after buying an additional 205,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 3.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,691,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Terex by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

Terex Stock Down 0.3 %

Terex stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.62. 520,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,752.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,039 shares of company stock worth $4,864,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

