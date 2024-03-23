Profit Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $63,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,021 shares of company stock worth $14,212,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.43. 2,037,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,929. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average of $93.57. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

