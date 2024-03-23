Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Trading Down 0.1%

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.36. 17,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 47,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PROF shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $14.25 to $12.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Profound Medical Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $201.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Profound Medical by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Profound Medical by 850.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

