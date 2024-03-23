Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Hits $448.06 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Qtum has a market cap of $448.06 million and $51.06 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $4.28 or 0.00006656 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.15 or 0.05205800 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00084799 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00018403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00010291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00017848 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003920 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

