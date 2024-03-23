Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up about 2.1% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,494.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,893,000 after buying an additional 285,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 715.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 26,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.54.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $255.92. The stock had a trading volume of 910,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,971. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $257.52.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

