Quantum (QUA) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and approximately $10.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007680 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00026363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00015975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,278.12 or 1.00125855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011904 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.95 or 0.00154845 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.