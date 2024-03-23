Raymond James Increases Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$19.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IVN. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.79.

Ivanhoe Mines stock opened at C$16.07 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of C$9.89 and a 52-week high of C$16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.5283019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Ralph Amos sold 2,489 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total value of C$32,941.92. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,784 shares of company stock valued at $157,394. 50.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

