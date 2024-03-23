RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

RICK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RCI Hospitality stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.26. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $79.46.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insider Activity at RCI Hospitality

In other news, CEO Eric Scott Langan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 703,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,341,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

