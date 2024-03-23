Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.89 and last traded at $52.67. 1,009,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,244,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.41.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

