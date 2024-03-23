Redburn Atlantic Reaffirms Sell Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Redburn Atlantic reissued their sell rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $180.00.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $202.50.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $158.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $134.17 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.32.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 434,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,276,911. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Snowflake by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after purchasing an additional 170,914 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

