Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.70.

Several research firms have commented on RGEN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $198.03 on Monday. Repligen has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.05, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.43.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107,570 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

