Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.54. 19,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,513,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $503.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 236.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

