Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 149,591 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 217.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,591 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13,792.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. 162,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

