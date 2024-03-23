Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 1,676 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 7.9% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $88,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,142,000 after acquiring an additional 63,371 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,954,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,391,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,638,000 after buying an additional 100,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,894,000 after buying an additional 825,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,418,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,427,000 after buying an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.44. 231,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,465. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average is $92.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $77.53 and a 1 year high of $104.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.