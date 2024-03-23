Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 294 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVV stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,940,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. The company’s 50 day moving average is $501.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $391.09 and a one year high of $526.66. The company has a market capitalization of $405.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

