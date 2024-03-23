Retirement Planning Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Retirement Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.77. 3,703,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,067. The firm has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

